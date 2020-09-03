PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 3

Sept 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Johnson commits 500 mln stg to trials for mass rapid coronavirus testing on.ft.com/3lN6mSn

- UK small businesses raise concern over 2 bln stg Kickstart jobs scheme on.ft.com/2GpVLwD

- Barnier intensifies blame game in deadlocked Brexit talks on.ft.com/2YVmDen

- Alexei Navalny poisoned with nerve agent novichok, says Germany on.ft.com/3lLCru0

Overview

- Johnson’s government has ordered trials of “mass rapid testing” for coronavirus, vowing that it could reduce the need for social distancing at venues such as cinemas, theatres and even the House of Commons chamber.

- The UK government’s 2 billion pounds ($2.67 billion) Kickstart jobs scheme has been criticised for disadvantaging smaller businesses because companies taking on fewer than 30 new young workers are prevented from applying directly for funds.

- Britain has “shunned” EU offers to make headway in negotiations over the future relationship, the bloc’s chief negotiator claimed on Wednesday, as he accused London of wanting to turn Europe’s fishermen into a “bargaining chip” in the talks.

- Angela Merkel said Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition activist, had been poisoned with the chemical nerve agent novichok in an attempt to murder him, and demanded an explanation from the Kremlin. ($1 = 0.7497 pounds)