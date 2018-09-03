FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
September 3, 2018 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 4

2 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

China pledges $60 bln for Africa as Xi rejects ‘debt trap’ claims

on.ft.com/2CcLf9C

SocGen could reach agreement with U.S. authorities in ‘coming weeks’

on.ft.com/2Q327lW

KKR hires new head of financial services for EMEA

on.ft.com/2CeW6j9

Overview

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged $60 billion for African development over the next three years while countering criticism that Beijing is trying to ensnare African governments in a debt trap.

French bank Societe Generale said on Monday it had entered into “a phase of more active discussions” with U.S. authorities over allegations of sanctions violations and could reach an agreement in the “coming weeks”.

KKR & Co Inc has hired a new head of financial services for Europe, the Middle East and Africa as the company looks to take advantage of opportunities in hot sectors like payments. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler )

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.