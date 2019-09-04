PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 4

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Conservative rebels defeat Johnson’s Brexit strategy

Marty Chavez, once seen as CEO candidate, to leave Goldman Sachs

Lloyds buys Tesco Bank’s mortgage book in 3.8 billion pound deal

GKN Aerospace to cut about 1,000 jobs in streamlining push

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a defeat on Tuesday when lawmakers voted to pass an emergency law to stop a no-deal Brexit, leaving the UK on the verge of a general election.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s securities co-head Marty Chavez is leaving the firm, the company’s chief executive, David Solomon, told employees on Tuesday.

Lloyds Banking Group said on Tuesday that it has agreed to buy Tesco Bank’s mortgage book in a 3.8 billion pounds ($4.67 billion) deal.

British engineering group GKN to cut 1,000 jobs over the next two years in a bid to streamline its operations and increase performance.