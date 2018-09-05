PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Dominic Raab says he will not roll over on Chequers deal

on.ft.com/2Nil3i3

- Mark Carney set to stay until 2020 after backing from Theresa May

on.ft.com/2PCPtJj

- Labour's ruling body adopts IHRA definition of anti-Semitism on.ft.com/2oHRcBL

- Novichok used in both UK chemical attacks, confirms global watchdog on.ft.com/2ChHPSK

Overview

- Brexit secretary Dominic Raab said that he will not “roll over” and give up on the government’s plan for a future relationship between the UK and the EU, in spite of strong criticism from Brussels and Eurosceptic Tory MPs who claim it is already dead.

- Mark Carney said he would be willing to extend his stay as governor of the Bank of England until 2020, to help the Brexit process and transition to a new governor, after Theresa May backed a plan to maintain stability at the central bank through the turbulence of Brexit.

- The Labour Party’s ruling committee accepted the full IHRA definition of anti-Semitism, rejecting Jeremy Corbyn’s attempt to add a caveat allowing more leeway to criticise Israel — but added “this does not in any way undermine the freedom of expression on Israel and the rights of Palestinians”.

- The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed that a nerve agent that killed a woman in southern England was the same substance used to attack the former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, but could not confirm if it was from the exact same batch of the deadly agent novichok. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)