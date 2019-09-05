PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 5

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Boris Johnson defeated in no-deal Brexit and election votes

on.ft.com/32x27jz

UBS plots revamp of investment bank after performance falters

on.ft.com/2HNE4Fb

Medical testing start-up uBiome files for bankruptcy

on.ft.com/32vE1FW

Arcadia on hunt for second chairman in a year

on.ft.com/32AcdAl

Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered defeats on Wednesday when Members of Parliament voted for the legislation to stop Britain leaving the European Union without a deal, and blocked a general election call by him.

Switzerland’s UBS Group AG is planning to revamp its investment bank to increase earnings and reduce costs after a fall in performance over the past few quarters.

Health tech start-up uBiome said on Wednesday that it has filed for bankruptcy protection and has put its assets on sale.

Philip Green’s Arcadia fashion group has started to look for a new chairman after interim chairman Jamie Smith stepped down.