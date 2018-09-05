PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 6

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK blames Russian military intelligence agents for Skripal attack

Credit Suisse names Antonia Rowan head of UK advisory

Pimco hires former Blackstone executive John Studzinski

Overview

Britain named two Russian military intelligence officers as prime suspects in the United Kingdom for the attempted murder of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in a move that is likely to create further tension between London and Moscow.

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Group AG said it has promoted Antonia Rowan to run its UK advisory and corporate broking business. Rowan will replace Lewis Burnett, who left the company for BNP Paribas last month.

Pimco appointed John Studzinski, a former Blackstone executive, as a strategic adviser for its top clients. Studzinski, who has also served in senior roles at Morgan Stanley and HSBC, will become vice-chairman at Pimco and report to Chief Executive Manny Roman. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)