PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 6

Headlines

Boris Johnson’s crisis deepens after brother quits

on.ft.com/32ydVlu

William Hill appoints digital chief as CEO in online push

on.ft.com/32DLnr3

UK regulator urges tech giants to do more to combat investment scams

on.ft.com/32xHpzU

Overview

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s younger brother Jo Johnson stepped down as a minister and MP claiming that prime minister was not governing in the national interest.

Gambling firm William Hill has appointed Ulrik Bengtsson as its new chief executive to boost its online gambling business under new leadership.

The chairman of the UK’s financial regulator said on Thursday that tech giants including Google and Facebook Inc need to do more to tackle investment scams promoted online, he admitted that the Financial Conduct Authority cannot step in to deal with all financial crime.