PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 7

Headlines

Sick passengers on two flights from Europe evaluated at Philadelphia airport

Academy postpones new Oscar category for popular films

British Airways reveals customer data breach

Overview

Passengers arriving in Philadelphia on two American Airlines flights from Paris and Munich were evaluated by medical personnel after some got ill with flu-like symptoms.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences backed down on a recently announced proposal to add an Oscar category for popular films, saying it needed further study and would not be introduced at the Oscars in 2019.

British Airways, subsidiary of International Airlines Group , disclosed that for two weeks from Aug. 21 hackers stole customer data from its website and mobile app. The airline said the stolen information was personal and financial details, but not did not relate to travel or passports.