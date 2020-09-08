PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 9

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- AstraZeneca pauses vaccine trial after suspected adverse event on.ft.com/2Fn1kv2

- Deloitte puts UK restructuring business up for sale on.ft.com/2RkQybP

- British Airways owner suffers big shareholder revolt over pay on.ft.com/2ZkLEQb

- Apple fires back at 'Fortnite' maker in fee dispute on.ft.com/3hgQXpT

Overview

- AstraZeneca Plc has paused all clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with Oxford university after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the UK arm of the study.

- Deloitte has put its UK restructuring practice up for sale as senior executives are concerned about managing conflicts of interest.

- British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group SA faced shareholder revolt over its plan to pay outgoing chief executive Willie Walsh and other executives large bonuses as the company struggles to navigate through the worst crisis in its history.

- Apple Inc filed counter claims against Epic Games, accusing it of pretending to be a "modern corporate Robin Hood", as its legal battle with the "Fortnite" creator escalates.