Royal London suspends two property funds

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Investment manager Royal London has suspended dealings in its Royal London Property Fund and Royal London Property Trust with effect from March 31, it said in a notice on its website.

“In light of the exceptional circumstances in the market and material uncertainty in the valuation of the property fund’s assets, we have decided it is in the best interests of all shareholders/unitholders in the Funds to temporarily suspend dealing in the Funds with immediate effect,” it said.