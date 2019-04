LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - Protesters from the environmental group Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to the British Treasury on Thursday on the final day of protests that have caused mass disruption in the British capital.

Eight protesters glued themselves together with the their arms around the handrail to the Treasury building near parliament in central London, according to a Reuters photographer at the scene. (Reporting By Peter Nicholls; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)