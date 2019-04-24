Extinction Rebellion to end two London blockades on Thursday

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion will shut down their two remaining central London protest sites on Thursday, the group said in a statement.

Over 1,000 people have been arrested during the protests, which have lasted over a week, as part of the group’s campaign of non-violent civil disobedience with the aim of stopping what it calls a global climate crisis.

“We know we have disrupted your lives. We do not do this lightly. We only do this because this is an emergency,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday

“Around the planet, a long-awaited and much-needed conversation has begun.”