UK to cut business rates for smaller pubs by 1,000 pounds

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain said it would cut business rates for small pubs by 1,000 pounds ($1,314) from April, giving extra help to pubs as part of a wider package aimed at ensuring shops, cinemas and cafes can survive in local high streets.

Business rates are taxes to help pay for local services, charged on most commercial properties. The system of business rates is due to be subject to a fundamental review under plans announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December.

Britain’s finance ministry said on Saturday that about 18,000 smaller pubs were expected to benefit from the 1,000 pound discount on their bills. That follows a cut in bills for small shops and cafes which was announced in December. ($1 = 0.7608 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by David Evans)