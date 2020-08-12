Three die in Scottish train derailment, police say

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Three people have been pronounced dead at the scene after a train derailed in Scotland on Wednesday, police said.

Six others were taken to hospital but their injuries were not thought to be serious, British Transport Police added in a statement.

“Very sadly, despite the best efforts of paramedics, we can confirm that three people have been pronounced dead at the scene,” the statement said, adding that the driver of the train was believed to have been among them. (Reporting by Costas Pitas, writing by Stephen Addison, editing by Alistair Smout)