UPDATE 1-Three people killed by a train in south London

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Three people died after they were hit by a train in south London on Monday, with police investigating why they were on the tracks of a busy line during the early morning rush hour.

British Transport Police said they were called to Loughborough Junction, a station on a busy trainline near Brixton, at 0630 GMT, following a report that multiple bodies had been found.

The three people were pronounced dead at the scene, with police treating the deaths as “unexplained”.

Aerial footage showed the bodies, covered by white sheets, lying on an elevated part of the track that would not normally be accessible to the public.

“My team are now working hard to understand what happened and how these three people came to lose their life on the railway,” Gary Richardson from British Transport Police said in a statement.

“At this time, we are treating their death as unexplained as we make a number of immediate enquiries.”

Fatalities are relatively rare on Britain’s rail network. Seven people died when a car pulled onto a rail crossing in 2004 in Berkshire, southern England, and seven died when a tram crashed in Croydon, south London in 2016.

Transport police said rail services would be delayed in the area while they investigated the scene.