Veteran British eco-activist 'Swampy' blocks high-speed rail project

LONDON (Reuters) - Dozens of police and security guards launched an operation on Tuesday to remove a veteran British eco-activist from a shaky bamboo tower built to delay construction on a planned multi-billion pound high-speed train line.

Protesters erected the tower holding Dan Hooper, better known by the nickname “Swampy”, in a river near London to block a bridge for a road through a forest for the HS2 train project.

Police set up a crane on the bank while protesters at a nearby campsite sang and taunted security guards standing knee-deep in the River Colne in Denham Country Park, northwest London, according to a live feed on social media.

Hooper, 47, told Reuters on Monday that HS2 was “an absolutely abysmal project causing deforestation across the country” and vowed to stay in the tower “for as long as it takes.”

He first rose to prominence in 1996 after spending days in a tunnel system that protesters had built to stop a planned road in western England.

He has been frequently arrested for his environmental activism, including in October at a forest where protesters occupied treehouses to stop HS2 cutting down part of an ancient woodland.

The protest at Denham Country Park is one of a dozen or more along HS2’s proposed route, which protesters say is destroying what’s left of England’s ancient woodlands along with their fragile ecosystems.

A spokesperson for HS2 Ltd, the government body behind the scheme, said the project had been “repeatedly and excessively targeted by political activists” whose “criminal activity, including illegally trespassing on our construction sites, is a threat to the safety of the public and our workers.”

HS2 says the project will reduce journey times between London and northern England and add capacity to Britain’s crowded rail network.

Critics question whether HS2 is worth its ballooning price tag - now reported more than 100 billion pounds ($133 billion) - especially after a pandemic that might permanently change people’s travel habits.

The first phase linking London and Birmingham is due to open between 2029 and 2033, said HS2 Ltd.

