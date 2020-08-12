Scottish train derailment "extremely serious" - Sturgeon

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The head of Scotland’s devolved government said the derailment of a train on Wednesday represented “an extremely serious incident”.

“I’ve had an initial report from Network Rail and the emergency services and am being kept updated,” Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Twitter. “All my thoughts are with those involved.”

Emergency services said earlier they were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland. Video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.