LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Emergency service were dealing with the derailment of a train near Stonehaven on the east coast of Scotland on Wednesday, police said, as video footage on social media showed smoke rising from the scene.

“Reports were received of a train having derailed near Stonehaven at 0940am,” a Police Scotland spokeswoman said. “Emergency services are currently in attendance and the incident is ongoing.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)