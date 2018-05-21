UK's Network Rail names aviation regulator head as new CEO

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Britain’s Network Rail named Andrew Haines as its new chief executive on Monday, bringing in the current head of the country’s aviation regulator to lead the state-owned rail infrastructure company.

Haines, whose term as CEO of the Civil Aviation Authority ends in the summer, will join Network Rail later this year to replace Mark Carne, who is retiring.

Transport Minister Chris Grayling said in a statement on Monday that Haines had done “an outstanding job” at the CAA.

“Under Andrew’s leadership I look forward to Network Rail continuing its transformation into devolved route businesses, working in partnership with train operators to improve performance for passengers,” Grayling said. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Alistair Smout)