May 16, 2018 / 11:56 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Britain renationalises East Coast rail line

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain will take back control of the running of the rail route between London and Edinburgh from private operator Stagecoach after the company failed to make the contract work financially.

“We have now been advised by the Department for Transport that the Secretary of State for Transport plans to announce today that he intends to appoint the “Operator of Last Resort” to operate the InterCity East Coast trains services,” Stagecoach said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Kate Holton)

