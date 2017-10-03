FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
London underground drivers call off threatened rail strike
October 3, 2017 / 4:43 PM / 17 days ago

London underground drivers call off threatened rail strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Drivers on the London underground rail network have called off a 24-hour strike they had been due to stage on Thursday after making progress in talks with management, their ASLEF union said.

“I am pleased to say that our negotiating team believes they we have made sufficient progress in talks ... to recommend to the ASLEF executive committee that the strike called for Thursday be suspended,” it said on its website on Tuesday.

The union had accused London Underground of delaying proposals for new working conditions including a four-day week.

Transport for London, which runs the capital’s transport network, later confirmed that the strike, which had threatened to shut down the entire network used by more than four million people a day, had been suspended.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Gareth Jones

