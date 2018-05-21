London underground drivers to hold two days of strike in June-union

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - London commuters will face major disruption next month after the train divers’ union said on Monday it would stage two 24-hour strikes on the underground rail line which serves the Canary Wharf financial district.

Drivers on the Jubilee Line will walk out on June 6 and 14 over the imposition of new timetables, the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) union said.

“Drivers are angry at the impact on work life balance and rightly see this move as the thin end of a very long wedge that could see processes and agreements unilaterally shredded by tube bosses,” said RMT General Secretary Mick Cash.

The Jubilee Line connects Canary Wharf with the capital’s political heart at Westminster, as well as Bond Street in London’s main shopping district. (Reporting by Ana de Liz; editing by Michael Holden)