New UK East Coast rail franchise to be public-private partnership - minister

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain will replace Stagecoach’s East Coast rail franchise with a public-private partnership that will connect London with Edinburgh, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Wednesday, after he announced a renationalisation of the route.

“I will terminate Virgin Trains East Coast contract on 24 June 2018,” Grayling told lawmakers, adding that the franchise would relaunch as London and North Eastern Railway.

“When it is fully formed... the new LNER operation will be a partnership between the public and private sectors. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)