FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
May 16, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

New UK East Coast rail franchise to be public-private partnership - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - Britain will replace Stagecoach’s East Coast rail franchise with a public-private partnership that will connect London with Edinburgh, transport minister Chris Grayling said on Wednesday, after he announced a renationalisation of the route.

“I will terminate Virgin Trains East Coast contract on 24 June 2018,” Grayling told lawmakers, adding that the franchise would relaunch as London and North Eastern Railway.

“When it is fully formed... the new LNER operation will be a partnership between the public and private sectors. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Kate Holton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.