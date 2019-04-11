REFILE-Brexit uncertainty will continue to have credit negative effects on UK - Moody's

(Refiles to add source Moody’s in headline, body of text unchanged)

By Marc Jones

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The current state of Brexit uncertainty will continue to have “credit negative” effects on Britain’s economy and companies across the business spectrum, ratings agency Moody’s said on Thursday.

The firm, which has an Aa2 rating with a stable outlook on Britain’s sovereign debt, did though add the decision to extend the country’s planned EU exit date was positive to the extent that it avoided an imminent no-deal Brexit. (Reporting by Marc Jones; editing by Helen Reid)