Raytheon enters into 250 mln stg contract with UK Ministry of Defence

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Defence contractor Raytheon UK said on Thursday it has signed a 250 million pounds ($313.53 million) contract with Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) to provide support services to the Royal Air Force’s fleet of surveillance aircraft for 11 years.

The agreement will result in the creation of 200 jobs in North Wales, Raytheon said, with an additional 250 jobs sustained within the UK supply chain. ($1 = 0.7974 pounds) (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)