Britain could sell 3 bln pound stake in RBS as soon as this week -Sky News

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain could sell a stake worth at least 3 billion pounds ($3.99 billion) in Royal Bank of Scotland as soon as this week, Sky News reported on Monday, citing banking sources.

The British government still holds a stake of more than 70 percent in the bank after stepping in with a taxpayer bailout during the financial crisis.

RBS and Britain’s finance ministry were not immediately available to comment on the report.