May 28, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain could sell 3 bln pound stake in RBS as soon as this week -Sky News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Britain could sell a stake worth at least 3 billion pounds ($3.99 billion) in Royal Bank of Scotland as soon as this week, Sky News reported on Monday, citing banking sources.

The British government still holds a stake of more than 70 percent in the bank after stepping in with a taxpayer bailout during the financial crisis.

RBS and Britain’s finance ministry were not immediately available to comment on the report.

$1 = 0.7514 pounds Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Jane Merriman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
