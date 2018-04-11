Former lawmaker Tyrie to chair UK competition regulator CMA - Sky News

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Andrew Tyrie, a Conservative former lawmaker, will be named later on Wednesday as the new chairman of Britain’s Competition & Markets Authority (CMA), broadcaster Sky News reported.

Tyrie chaired the lower house of parliament’s Treasury Committee until he stepped down as a lawmaker before 2017’s election. As the committee’s chairman he led investigations into the banking sector after the financial crisis as well as the work of the Bank of England and the finance ministry.

Sky News said the decision would be announced by business minister Greg Clark. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)