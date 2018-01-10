FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Financials
January 10, 2018 / 7:46 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK watchdog expresses concern over spread-betting retail market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - There are “areas of serious concern” in Britain’s contracts for differences (CFDs) market, the country’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday following a review.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it had sent a letter to all providers and distributors of these products to retail customers.

The majority of retail customers who bought CFD products on either an advisory or discretionary basis lost money, the FCA said after it reviewed 34 firms over a 12 month period.

Shares in leading British spread-betting firms fell last year after the FCA warned it had serious concerns about retail buying of CFD products.

The European Securities and Markets Authority last month said it was considering restricting the marketing, distribution or sale to retail clients of CFD products.

$1 = 0.7395 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.