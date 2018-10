LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog confirmed plans on Tuesday to increase access for small companies to the free Financial Ombudsman Service for arbitrating on complaints against banks.

The Financial Conduct Authority also proposed increasing the amount of potential compensation for small companies to 350,000 pounds ($461,895.00), from 150,000 pounds. ($1 = 0.7577 pounds) (Reporting By Huw Jones and Emma Rumney, editing by Maiya Keidan)