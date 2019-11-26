Financials
November 26, 2019 / 7:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

UK watchdog bans mini bonds marketing in wake of LCF collapse

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s markets watchdog said on Tuesday it will temporarily ban the mass marketing of speculative mini-bonds to retail investors following the collapse of London Capital & Finance (LCF) investment firm.

“We have looked at risks posed by the promotion of speculative illiquid securities, both before and after LCF,” the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said in a statement.

The ban will come into force on January 1 and last for 12 months while the FCA would consult on a permanent set of rules.

Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Sinead Cruise

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below