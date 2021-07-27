UK's FCA probes into Rio Tinto and its $6.75 bln Mongolian mine - FT

July 27 (Reuters) - Britain’s financial watchdog is probing into Rio Tinto and its $6.75 billion underground copper project in Mongolia’s Gobi Desert, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) was investigating whether the Anglo-Australian miner breached listing rules in disclosures about the value of Oyu Tolgoi in 2018 and 2019, the report here added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Rio Tinto could not be immediately reached for a comment.