UK competition chief Tyrie to step down in September

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Andrew Tyrie, chair of Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), will step down in September, just over two years after taking up the role, the CMA said on Thursday.

Tyrie, a former senior UK lawmaker, said he had helped to make proposals for wide-ranging changes at the CMA last year, and now wants to make the case “more forcefully” for the reforms in parliament and beyond, which would not be possible as chair of the watchdog.

Tyrie is already a member of parliament’s upper chamber.