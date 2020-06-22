RPT-London Stock Exchange's Rathi to head UK financial watchdog

(Repeats to additional subscribers)

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Nikhil Rathi, currently chief executive of the London Stock Exchange’s UK arm, has been appointed as chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, Britain’s finance ministry said on Monday.

“In the years ahead, we will create together an even more diverse organisation, supporting the recovery with a special focus on vulnerable consumers, embracing new technology, playing our part in tackling climate change, enforcing high standards and ensuring the UK is a thought leader in international regulatory discussions,” Rathi said in a statement from the finance ministry.

The FCA has been led on an interim basis by Christopher Woolard since March, when the then CEO Andrew Bailey left to become governor of the Bank of England. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Marc Jones)