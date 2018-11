LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britian will hold its next auction for subsidies to help fund renewable power projects in May next year, with 60 million pounds avaliable, the government said on Tuesday.

Under the so-called contract for difference (CfD) scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell electricity, and renewable power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions. (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)