Financials
November 20, 2018 / 5:15 PM / in an hour

UPDATE 1-Britain to hold auction for renewable subsidies in May 2019

1 Min Read

(Updates with details)

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Britian will hold its next auction for subsidies to help fund renewable power projects in May next year, with 60 million pounds ($77 million) available, the government said on Tuesday.

Under the so-called contract for difference (CfD) scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell electricity, and renewable power generators bid for CfD contracts in a round of auctions.

Britain’s energy minister Claire Perry told parliament the government was in the final stages of concluding a sector deal for the offshore wind industry.

“It will include ... 60 million for the contract for difference auction next spring,” she said during questions in the House of Commons. ($1 = 0.7806 pounds) (Reporting By Susanna Twidale, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.