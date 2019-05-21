Bonds News
Chef Jamie Oliver's UK restaurant business enters administration

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s UK restaurant business went into administration on Tuesday, his company said, threatening over 1,000 jobs.

KPMG have been appointed as administrators of the UK-based restaurant business, but the international restaurant franchise business and his Fifteen Cornwall brand would be unaffected, the Jamie Oliver Group said in a statement.

“I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade,” Jamie Oliver said in a statement.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

