LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain will enter administration on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, threatening jobs at the firm’s 25 sites in the United Kingdom.

The source said that over 1,000 jobs would be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors, which is expected to be announced later on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)