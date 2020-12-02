Not appropriate for UK govt to demand Green plug Arcadia pension hole -minister

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A junior British business minister said it was not appropriate for the UK government to comment on “individual cases” when asked to call for Philip Green to plug a hole in the pension scheme of his collapsed Arcadia fashion group.

“It wouldn’t be appropriate at this stage for ministers to comment on individual cases which are a matter for the regulator,” Paul Scully, minister for small business, consumers and labour markets told parliament.

Arcadia, owned by Green, entered administration on Monday, threatening 13,000 jobs. Analysts estimate a pension fund deficit of 350 million pounds ($466 million) ($1 = 0.7505 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Catherine Evans)