UK govt looking at conduct of Arcadia directors -PM Johnson

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday the conduct of directors of collapsed fashion group Arcadia will be examined.

“The secretary of state for business, enterprise and skills (Alok Sharma) has written to the Insolvency Service to look at the conduct of the Arcadia directors,” Johnson told parliament.

Arcadia, owned by Philip Green, entered administration on Monday, threatening 13,000 jobs.

“We will be doing everything we can to restore the high streets of this country,” Johnson added. (Reporting by William James, writing by James Davey, editing by Estelle Shirbon)