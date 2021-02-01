UK shopper numbers bolstered by demand for retail parks

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations rose by 0.4% last week from the week before, as demand for shops particularly in retail parks held up slightly better than during previous COVID lockdowns, research data showed.

Springboard said at the end of the fifth week of the third lockdown, footfall was higher than in the corresponding week of the first lockdown, with the biggest difference seen in those going to retail parks.

Overall however footfall dropped 65.2% across all retail destinations last week compared with the same week last year.