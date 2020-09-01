UK shopper numbers boosted by state-funded dining scheme

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 6% in the week to Aug. 29 versus the week before, helped by the final full week of the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” subsidy scheme, researcher Springboard said on Tuesday.

It said all three destination types benefited from a rise in footfall, with shopping centres seeing an increase of 9.1%, high streets up 4.8% and retail parks up 5%.

Springboard said the rise led to an annual decline of 26.1% - an improvement on the year-on-year drop of 30.7% in the week before.