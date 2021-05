LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain fell 2% in the week to May 1 versus the previous week, driven by fewer shoppers visiting high streets, researcher Springboard said on Tuesday.

It said rain and cooler temperatures in the second half of the week in a number of areas across the United Kingdom would have deterred shoppers from external locations. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)