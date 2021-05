FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags in London, Britain August 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain fell 4.1% in the week to May 8 versus the previous week, with rain across much of the country hitting activity, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Footfall versus the same week in 2019 was down 25.3%, it said.