LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations fell 55.4% in the week to Nov. 21 year-on-year, mainly reflecting the impact of a second full week of England’s national COVID-19 lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said regional city centres continued to be hardest hit with footfall down 64.4%. Central London was down 80.4%. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)