FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a social distancing sign following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester, Britain, August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations were down 56.9% in the week to Nov. 28 year-on-year, reflecting the impact of a third full week of England’s national COVID-19 lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said that on a week-on-week basis shopper numbers, or footfall, rose by 4.8%.