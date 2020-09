LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations fell by 6.3% last week compared to the previous week, as though children went back to school and staycations tailed off, workers did not return to offices, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said the outcome meant the annual decline worsened to down 27.5% from down 25% the week before. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)