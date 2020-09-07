UK shopper numbers edge higher as more people return to work -Springboard data

LONDON, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose by 0.4% in the week to Sept. 5 compared to the previous week, as more people returned to workplaces after the August bank holiday, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Springboard said footfall rose 2.6% in UK high streets where many workplaces are located but dipped 0.9% and 2.7% in retail parks and shopping centres respectively.

The weekly outcome meant that on a year-on-year basis footfall was down 25% - the best year-on-year change since the start of the lockdown. (Reporting by James Davey)