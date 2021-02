FILE PHOTO: People walk through the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London, Britain, December 5, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls//File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations increased by 6.8% in the week to Feb. 20 versus the previous week, a fifth straight week of rises despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said footfall was still 62.1% lower than the same week last year.