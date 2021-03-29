Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK

UK shopper numbers rose 6.6% last week vs previous week -Springboard

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A shopper browses in an IKEA store in Wembley, north London January 28, 2015 REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The number of people heading out to shops across Britain rose by 6.6% in the week to March 27 versus the previous week despite the national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, was 68.1% higher than in the same week in 2020, which was the first week of England’s first COVID-19 lockdown.

Shopper numbers were 57.3% lower than in the same week in 2019.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden

