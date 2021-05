LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain rose 0.5% in the week to May 15 versus the previous week, with an increase in footfall on high streets more than offsetting declines at retail parks and shopping centres, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

Footfall versus the same week in 2019 was down 28.1%, it said. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)